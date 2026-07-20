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Maalim calls for high voter registration across Northern Kenya

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read
Mandera Deputy Governor Ali Maalim

Mandera Deputy Governor Dr. Ali Maalim has called on residents of Mandera and the wider northern Eastern region to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise, saying strong participation will ensure the region’s voice is reflected in future elections.

Speaking during the Annual General Meeting of one of the schools in Mandera, Dr. Maalim urged eligible residents to register as voters before the close of the exercise, emphasizing that political participation begins with voter registration.

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He appealed to residents across the region, including Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Isiolo, Tana River and Turkana counties, to turn out in large numbers and register.

The IEBC reported that 2,345,476 new voters were registered nationwide during the 30-day mass registration exercise, while the total number of new voters registered since the resumption of continuous voter registration in September 2025 stands at 2,612,725.

Political leaders and civic organizations have continued encouraging eligible Kenyans, particularly young people and first-time voters, to register, noting that voter registration is a key step in participating in the country’s democratic process ahead of the 2027 General Election.

 

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