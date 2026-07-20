Kenya showcases Affordable Housing financing model at UN urban development forum

Kenya has showcased its efforts to finance sustainable urban development at a high-level United Nations meeting, highlighting progress made under the Affordable Housing Act, 2024.

Speaking at the High-Level Meeting on the Midterm Review of the New Urban Agenda, held alongside the 2026 High-Level Political Forum (HLPF), in New York, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to UN-Habitat Amb. Susan Nakhumicha emphasized the importance of mobilizing greater investment through stronger partnerships, including innovative financing mechanisms and expanded public-private partnerships (PPPs), to accelerate the development of sustainable, inclusive and resilient urban infrastructure.

She said achieving the objectives of the New Urban Agenda will require collective action among governments, the private sector, development partners and other stakeholders to unlock financing and support sustainable urbanization at scale.

Kenya participated in the multi-stakeholder panel on “Unlocking Delivery: Financing Sustainable Urbanization at Scale” where it highlighted the progress made under the affordable housing and urban development agenda under the Affordable Act 2024.

Amb. Susan Nakhumicha Wafula, said stronger partnerships and innovative financing models will be critical to expanding investment in resilient and inclusive cities, noting that collaboration among all stakeholders is essential to delivering the goals of the New Urban Agenda.