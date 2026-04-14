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Moses Wekesa appointed new KAA chief executive

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
1 Min Read
PHOTO | KAA

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has appointed Moses Wekesa as the new chief executive officer and managing director.

While making the announcement, KAA Board Chairman Iltasayon Neepe said the Wekesa emerged as the ideal candidate to drive its ambitious agenda during the competitive recruitment process.

He replaces Dr. Mohamud Gedi who has been serving the position in an acting capacity.

Wekesa who is a former KenGen executive is credit for managing high-impact projects in various markets in Europe, Pacific, Africa and Asia.

“His expertise extends to the wider infrastructure sector, equipping him to advance Kenya’s aviation infrastructure,” said Neepe in a statement.

Wekesa holds among others, Bachelors of Science degree in Engineering from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nairobi.

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He is expected to help the authority in delivering some of its key projects including the modernization and expansion of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

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