China’s innovation leads way in future industries, says British business leader

China has become a global leader in robotics and green energy, sectors that are not isolated but foundational layers for the future economy, Jack Perry, chairman of The 48 Group, has said.

In an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference held in south China’s Hainan Province, Perry said the speed of China’s technological and innovative development in recent years has been incredible.

He noted that China’s strategy for high-quality development and new quality productive forces have targeted high-end manufacturing, driving technology-empowered growth and moving Chinese manufacturing up the global value chains.

From once being a latecomer in high-tech sectors to emerging as a global front-runner, China has made remarkable progress and is reshaping the global innovation landscape, he said.

China’s tech boom has attracted global investors who recognize its long-term stability and growth potential, said the British entrepreneur. “China has built world-class capabilities in one industry after another. For those seeking wealth creation over generations, the Chinese mainland remains a key destination for long-term investment.”

Meanwhile, China’s opening-up has entered a new phase. It is no longer just about Chinese brands going global, but also about global brands being cultivated and launched from China, he said.

The notion of “made in China” is evolving into “created in China, cultivated in China, sold by China,” giving the country stronger control over end markets and global supply chains, noted Perry.

Among high-tech sectors, Perry stressed the importance of AI regulations and voiced strong support for the China-proposed Global AI Governance Initiative.

While AI transcends borders, issues like data, privacy, digital assets and financial applications remain highly sensitive, he said.

The world must work together to establish AI rules, said Perry, stressing that dialogue and joint guidelines are essential to prevent misuse, crime and disorderly development.

Perry also highlighted Asia’s rising centrality, describing it as a driving force of the world economy, adding that its geographical advantages, industrial clusters and dynamic markets are drawing global attention and investment.

He called on Asia to continue to strengthen economic bonds, learn from ASEAN integration, and use mechanisms such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to reduce trade barriers and ease the impact of protectionism and tariff hikes.

“No country can thrive alone in an uncertain world; regional and multilateral cooperation is irreplaceable,” Perry said.

As a firm defender of multilateralism, China provides stability and confidence to the global economy, he said.

China always keeps its door open and supports shared growth, said Perry, noting that although frictions between major countries may arise, economic cycles evolve and cooperation will ultimately prevail.

Looking ahead, he remains optimistic about China’s development and international cooperation.

“China’s innovation and openness will continue to lead future industries … Only by rejecting zero-sum thinking, enhancing dialogue and working together can the international community address geopolitical tension, and build a more equitable, inclusive and stable global economic order,” he said.