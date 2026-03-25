Regional report highlights progress in small Arms Control, urges action on emerging threats

A landmark regional assessment report launched today by the Regional Centre on Small Arms and Light Weapons (RECSA) highlights significant progress in controlling small arms and light weapons across Member States over the past two decades.

Developed in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), the report covers the period 2005 to 2025 and underscores strengthened national and regional systems, improved policy frameworks, and enhanced institutional capacity.

Major gains include fortified legislation, better stockpile management, and improved marking and record-keeping systems.

However, the report also emphasizes that illicit firearms remain a daily reality for many communities in East Africa, linked to urban crime, cattle rustling, and intercommunal conflict, affecting livelihoods and access to essential services.

While progress is notable, the report calls for renewed action on emerging threats, cross-border coordination, and tracing illicit weapons.

Dr. Raymond Omollo, Principal Secretary for Internal Security, stressed the need for strong implementation on the ground, including effective border management and enforcement.

RECSA Executive Secretary Jean Pierre Betindji noted the challenge remains, with evolving trafficking dynamics requiring continuous adaptation. The report provides a clear roadmap, underscoring the importance of sustained regional collaboration to translate progress into lasting impact through stronger coordination and innovation.

The UK High Commission representative, Ms. Cross Smith, acknowledged that these are transnational issues requiring action beyond the region.

In his remarks, The Inspector-General Douglas Kanja announced regional progress on implementing the Nairobi Protocol, urging stronger firearms marking, electronic databases, and coordinated efforts by member states to curb illicit arms and enhance regional security

Felix Namuhonye , Rwanda Inspector General also stated that illicit small arms proliferation fuels conflict, requiring renewed global commitment and practical implementation of the Nairobi Protocol to ensure regional safety.

The report is expected to shape policy, strengthen partnerships, and drive renewed efforts toward safer, more stable communities across the region.