Chinese premier calls for enhanced China-U.S. cooperation when meeting with U.S. commerce secretary

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday called on China and the United States to enhance mutually-beneficial cooperation.

Li made the remarks when meeting with visiting U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Beijing.

Li said the economic and trade relations between China and the U.S. are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature.

Politicizing economic and trade issues and overstretching the concept of security will not only seriously affect bilateral relations and mutual trust, but also undermine the interests of enterprises and the people of the two countries, and will have a disastrous impact on the global economy, he said.

Noting that China is the largest developing country and the U.S. is the largest developed country, Li said the two sides should strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, reduce friction and confrontation, and jointly promote world economic recovery and cope with global challenges.

For her part, Raimondo said the Biden administration supports China in its economic development and improving people’s livelihood.

The U.S. has no intention to contain China’s development or seek decoupling from China, she said, pledging to keep communication to maintain normal economic and trade relations between the two countries, and promote the stable development of bilateral relations.

The U.S. is also willing to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as artificial intelligence, climate change, and combating the fentanyl issue.