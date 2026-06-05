FootballSports

Gor Mahia lands Ksh30M sponsorship from Kansai Plascon

Gor were also rewarded Ksh 1M for winning the league title.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

FKF Kenyan Premier League Champions Gor Mahia have received a major boost after sponsors Kansai Plasscon inked a Ksh 30M three-year deal on Friday.

The deal is on top of the existing one-year sponsorship they signed with the 22nd time Kenyan Premier League champions last December.

Speaking during the event in Nairobi, Kansai Plascon Kenya Managing Director, Enami Kota, further pledged Ksh 1.5M in support towards the club’s preparations for next season’s CAF Champions League assignment.

“As Gor Mahia partner, we appreciate your hard work in the just-concluded season. It was the first year of the sponsorship, and you had won the league. You are going for a continental exposure and as Plascon, we are operating in 17 countries in Africa, I understand the burden of being in the continental,the cost will be high,” stated Kota

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KBC Huduma Partnership

The paint company further unveiled a Wall Cover campaign with a special edition of K’Ogalo Wall Cover that will run for four months, starting July, where a portion of the sales proceeds will be channelled to the Gor Mahia CAF Champions League fund.

“We are running a promotion in the paint business; we have the Wall Cover brand. We will announce a special edition of the K’Ogalo Wall Cover. A Portion of the sales will be contributed to the Gor team as a fund drive for the CAF Champions League because we understand it is expensive to play in the tournament,” Kota said.

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Gor were also rewarded Ksh 1M for winning the league title.

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