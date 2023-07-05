Chipu squad unveiled ahead of World Rugby U20 Trophy

Head coach Curtis Olago has named the national Under 20 rugby team that will participate in the forthcoming World Rugby U20 trophy scheduled 15th-30th July at Nayo National Stadium,Nairobi.

Olago named a total of 28 players that will be captained by Kenya Harlequin’s Laban Kipsang.

Kenya will face Hong Kong China, Samoa and Spain in pool B. Other players named in the team include: Stanslaus Shikoli, Raymond Chacha, Victor Odhiambo, Dennis Kisingú, Brian Mwendwa and Raphael Wanga among others.

It’s the second time Kenya is hosting the World Rugby U20 trophy after doing so in 2009 where Kenya finished fourth.

The winners will be promoted to the U20 Championship next year.

SQUAD: Raymond Chacha (Strathmore Leos), Brian Makaya (Mean Machine), Vincent Ochieng (Kenya Harlequin), George Otieno (Shamas), Mike Oduor (Daystar Falcons), Michael Wamalwa (KCB), Jeremy Odhiambo (Catholic Monks), Geylord Ngasi (Daystar Falcons), Wickliffe Otieno (Daystar Falcons), Victor Odhiambo(Strathmore Leos), Andycole Omolo (Masinde Muliro), Dennis Kisingú ( Strathmore Leos), Nathan Tsindoli (Daystar Falcons), Laban Kipsang (Kenya Harlequin), Jacktone Omondi (Kabras Sugar), James Tsinalo Asanga (Menengai Oilers), Iddo Kuto (Kenya Harlequin), Stanslaus Shikoli (Strathmore Leos), Spencer Davis (Bryanston School, England), James Olela (Kabras Sugar), Brian Mwendwa (Strathmore Leos), Faran JUma (Kenya Harlequin), Zephenes Obwanga (Catholic Monks), Felix Chacha (Mwamba), Eddy Wambugu (Daystar Falcons), Raphael Wanga (Strathmore Leos), Patrick Wainaina (Kenya Harlequin), Alvin Kalori (Kisumu)

MANAGEMENT: Curtis Aluoch (Head Coach), Richmond Barasa (Assistant Coach), Benjamin Ojema ( Assistant Coach), William Motto (Assistant Coach), Peter Mutai (Team Manager), Samuel Ochieng ( Physio)