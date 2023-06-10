Situma re-elected KEFWA President unopposed as Terry Ouko gets VP position

The former Kenyan International James Situma was on Saturday morning re-elected unopposed as the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) President duting the elections which took place at Zetech University University, Ruiru Campus from as per the Public Notice published on 10 March 2023.

Situma,who previously featured for local Kenya Premier League clubs including title holders Tusker FC and ex giants AFC Leopards reiterated his commitment of continuing to advocate for the interest of players whom he said form an integral part of the game.

“It’s an honour being granted another term and will keep doing the work we started of empowering players through various initiatives such as partnering with local Colleges and Universities to help them pursue higher learning Education besides championing for the implementation of a standard contracts that ensure fair treatment and just remuneration for our players as this will solidify the foundation of our union, guaranteeing minimum wage bills stipulated by law.It gives me big pleasure following the overwhelming confidence our many members had in me,and not having a competitor implies our colourful scorecard during our first term” he said

The former Harambee Starlets’ defender Terry Ouko who was also elected unopposed as the body’s Vice President emphasised on the need to acknowledge the growing importance of mental health in the lives of their members.

Ouko who also doubles up as association’s

Head of Women football and Fifpro Africa Board Member noted that the journey to KEFWA’s recovery program stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to the players’ well-being.

“Through programs like Check-In sessions and Menstrual Health Hygiene Management, we have addressed the pressing challenges faced by our players.Hundreds of athletes have recovered from career-threatening injuries under our support and a result they continued with their careers” she remarked

In other positions, Posta Rangers’ striker Calvin Odongo who won a hotly contested Player Representative seat after overcoming Tusker FC’s Humphrey Mieno by a 9-6 margin will serve as the Premier League Representative.

In the Women’s Premier League, Catherine Nabiswa emerged victorious with a strong 9-4 result, defeating her competitor Juliet Auma

KEFWA was formed in September 2011 with the aim of protecting, improving and negotiating the conditions, rights and status of all professional players by collective bargaining agreements.