Gatundu dairy farmers to receive semen straws to boost breed

Over 2,000 Gatundu dairy farmers set to receive semen straws to improve their breeds and increase milk production.

Firm’s General Manager in charge of milk procurement and extension services, Emmanuel Kabaki, divulged genetic material is of reputable genomic as it is drawn from the company’s local bull stations.

He added that this improved genetic component will improve farmers’ breeds and ensure their daily production doubles.

Kabaki noted that the farmers have already received adequate training on breeding which is key in boosting their farming.

He said the firm has hired 12 extension service officers who will be assisting and training farmers on better farming practices to ensure they boost their production with a guarantee of generating high proceeds from their farming.

Kabaki noted that the company collects 100,000 litres of milk per day adding that the farmers in the region have a capacity of doubling the production and especially with improved breeds.

Kabaki revealed that the company has rolled out a training programme for farmers aimed at imparting requisite knowledge and skills of preparing and preserving fodder.

Which has been acknowledged that it will come in handy during periods of depressed forage availability to ensure that milk production remains optimum year-round.

He added the preservation of fodder will be useful during dry season to prevent low milk production.

Kabaki also noted that the firm has been on the forefront in training farmers on other animal husbandry practices like cow comfort as a way of optimizing production.

Pauline Wambui Gathanga and John Njau led farmers to hail the project terming it a shot-in-the-arm for farmers.

Report by Mary Muthoni