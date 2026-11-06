CJ Koome opens Maara Law Courts in Tharaka Nithi 

Chief Justice Martha Koome has officially opened Maara Law Courts in Tharaka Nithi County, marking another milestone in the Judiciary’s efforts to bring justice closer to the people and make the constitutional right of access to justice a reality for all Kenyans.

Speaking during the launch, CJ Koome said the establishment of the court reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to ensuring that access to justice is not determined by geographical location, but remains a right enjoyed equally by every Kenyan.

“I am particularly pleased that the operationalisation of Maara Law Courts brings the number of Magistrates’ Courts across the country to 151. Each new court represents an important step towards ensuring that justice is accessible to all Kenyans, irrespective of their geographical location,” she said.

Justice Koome said one of the key commitments of the Judiciary’s Sustaining the Transformation of the Judiciary (STAJ) Blueprint is to establish a High Court in every county and a Magistrates’ Court in every constituency.

She noted that physical distance remains a major barrier to accessing justice, particularly for residents of rural and underserved communities.

“For many Kenyans, pursuing justice has historically involved travelling long distances, incurring transport expenses, losing productive working hours and making repeated journeys to distant court stations,” she said.

She observed that such costs disproportionately affect small-scale farmers, traders, elderly persons and vulnerable litigants, sometimes making it practically impossible for them to exercise their constitutional rights.

The Chief Justice said the Judiciary had made the expansion of its physical presence across the country a central priority, noting that High Court services were now available in all 47 counties.

She said the next priority was to extend the reach of Magistrates’ Courts across the country’s 290 constituencies, with the operationalisation of Maara Law Courts representing another step towards achieving that goal.

The CJ emphasised that expanding access to justice required collaboration between the Judiciary, other government institutions, elected leaders and local communities.

She commended the Maara National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) Committee for funding the construction of the court, describing the project as an example of what partnerships can achieve in strengthening access to justice.

She urged Members of Parliament, NG-CDF committees, governors and county governments to emulate the initiative by supporting the establishment of judicial infrastructure in underserved areas.

“County Governments can play an especially important role by identifying and allocating suitable land for the establishment of courts in constituencies and sub-counties that remain underserved. On the administration of justice, Koome underscored the importance of collaboration among institutions and stakeholders within the justice sector,” urged CJ Koome.

Speaking during the same forum, the MP of Maara Constituency, Kareke Mbiuki urged the community to embrace Alternative Dispute Resolution and not take every dispute to court.

“I must offer one word of caution to my fellow constituents. Let us not mistake the presence of a court for an invitation to litigate every disagreement! My good people of Maara, not every disagreement must end in court. We have built this institution to advance justice, not to replace dialogue, reconciliation and the wisdom that has held our communities together for generations,” said Hon. Mbiuki.

Governor Muthomi Njuki of Tharaka Nithi County lauded the opening of the court, saying that justice had been brought to their doorstep.

“No one should abandon a case because they can’t afford the journey. A court that treats people with dignity has been established in Tharaka Nithi. Our people will now be heard with patience and guided through a process they understand with or without an advocate, whether influential or unknown.”

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya noted that prior to the establishment of Maara Law Court, Tharaka Nithi County, which covers an area of more than 2,609 square kilometres and comprises four sub-counties, was served by only two court stations: Chuka and Marimanti.

“With approximately half of this caseload expected to be transferred to Maara, the new station will ease pressure on Chuka Law Courts, reduce travel distances for court users and improve the turnaround time for the resolution of cases,” she said.