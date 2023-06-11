Committee reach consensus on controversial clauses in finance bill 2023

The parliamentary committee on finance has reached a consensus on all controversial clauses in the finance bill of 2023.

The committee that is led by Molo Member of Parliament (MP) Kuria Kimani agreed to amend some of the controversial clauses after a five days retreat in Naivasha.

Though they did not divulge which clauses had been amended, the committee said that all views and petitions from members of the public had been addressed.

The committee is expected to table its report on Tuesday next week ahead of the budget reading by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndugu.

Despite the committee reaching a compromise the political class continued to differ over the said bill.

A section of Kenya Kwanza MPs Led by senate majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot said their opposition counterparts should instead give out their amendments on the financial bill for consideration instead of castigating it.

Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi has criticised the proposed finance bill terming it as overambitious and unachievable.

Meanwhile, a section of Gusii leaders led by Kisii deputy governor Robert Onsare has called for the arrest of South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro for allegedly propagating violence in the devolved unit.

Addressing Members of the press in Nairobi county, MCAs drawn from the county have given a 24-hour ultimatum to the inspector general of police Japheth Koome to apprehend the national assembly’s majority chief whip or they will take matters into their own hands.