Uncategorized Ūnduire Witū: Ūrathi ūgo, ūragūri, mwano, mbūgū ona ago aa gwīthokia

Ūnduire Witū: Ūrathi ūgo, ūragūri, mwano, mbūgū ona ago aa gwīthokia

By
KBC Digital
-
0
Google search engine

Ūgīterebwo nī mūtabania Martin Ndungu wa Kamande Wīna kīūria kīa ūndūire? Ūrīa tūcokerio na tūtonywo ndūgīra nī mūtonyi witū Awa Chief Michael Kanyonga wa Mūkono.

Part 1

Part 2

Previous articleState vows to intensify efforts to ensure peace prevails in Laikipia
Next articleCommittee reach consensus on controversial clauses in finance bill 2023
KBC Digital
http://www.kbc.co.ke

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR