Committee to summon Telkom, American Tower Corporation over telecommunications tower sale

The Senate Committee on Information, Communication and Technology, chaired by Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, has resolved to summon Telkom Kenya and American Tower Corporation to a meeting over a controversial telecommunications tower sale and leaseback transaction.

While seeking the Committee’s intervention on the matter, American Tower Corporation Kenya, informed members of the Committee that Telkom Kenya owes them a 4 billion shillings debt over a telecommunications tower sale and leaseback transaction dated October 2018.

However, the telecommunication company has defaulted on its payment obligations despite ATC Kenya providing services and upholding its end of the bargain in their Master Site License Agreement.

The telecommunications infrastructure provider was responding to the comments made by the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy, Eliud Owalo, while he appeared before the Committee last week that ATC Kenya has shut down some critical infrastructure pertaining to Telkom, thus affecting the delivery of services to Kenyans.

