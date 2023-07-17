Concern over rising criminality in Teso North

Report by Mary Muthoni

Abandoned buildings and lack of security lights have been blamed for rising insecurity in Teso North Sub-County.

For the past one year, there have been cases of school break-ins and loss of properties with criminals targeting electronics more so tablets meant for digital literacy programs in schools.

According to Stephen Roktok from Teso North police division, lack of street lights has promoted criminality in the region.

“Numerous abandoned and vacant houses and buildings throughout the sub-county in Teso North have become a haven for criminals, noted OC Crime Roktok during a citizen forum organized by MalabaMunicipality.

Roktok now wants the municipality to develop a policy which will discourage mushrooming of incomplete buildings which have been hosting criminals.

“These excuses have to stop now, and property and homeowners must be held accountable for their properties, especially when they attract criminal activities,” he added.

The officer challenged boda boda operators to embrace the culture of undertaking training in driving schools to enable them obtain requisite experience when they acquire motorcycles which will help to minimize accidents commonly witnessed along the busy Eldoret-Malaba Highway.

In the spirit of community policing, Amagoro security department is set for a football tournament with the locals to further improve relations between the public and security agents.