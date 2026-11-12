COP31: Experts urge governments to ditch incineration for zero waste climate solutions

As world leaders gather at COP31 to advance climate action, climate advocates, researchers, youth leaders, and local government representatives are calling on governments and climate financiers to reject incineration and invest in real zero waste solutions.

At the press conference “Zero Waste COP- Incinerators Out. Zero Waste In.”, speakers highlighted why addressing the climate impact of waste requires moving upstream through waste prevention, reuse, repair, redesign, and composting—not expanding disposal infrastructure.

“Zero waste is climate action—but only when we address the problem at its source. We cannot solve the waste crisis by building more infrastructure to burn or dispose of what we produce,” said Mariel Vilella, Climate Program Director at GAIA.

“Preventing waste, expanding reuse and composting organic materials are practical and proven solutions that can cut emissions while delivering benefits for communities.”

The climate impacts of waste extend beyond disposal. Plastic production is deeply tied to fossil fuels, with emissions occurring across its lifecycle. Mohamed Kamal, Coordinator, Climate Action Network Arab World (CANAW), emphasized: “We cannot tackle climate change while allowing plastic production to keep expanding. Reducing plastic production and scaling reuse must be part of any credible climate strategy.”

The growing promotion of waste-to-energy incineration is another concern. A new report by the GAIA Africa examines 15 incineration projects and proposals across 10 African countries, raising questions about their viability and long-term impacts.

“Incineration can lock municipalities into costly infrastructure, expose communities to harmful pollution, and divert resources from more inclusive zero waste alternatives,” said Weyinmi Okotie,

Executive Director of Green Knowledge Foundation.“ Africa needs solutions that respond to its actual waste realities—not expensive technologies that create new problems.”

The financing imbalance is also a major barrier to the zero waste transition. Jacob Johnson Attakpah, Zero Waste Director of the Green Africa Youth Organisation, called for a shift in investment priorities: “Governments and climate financiers must correct this imbalance and make climate finance accessible to the communities and cities already delivering solutions.”

Cities are already demonstrating what practical action can look like. Shahriar Hossain from the Government of Bangladesh, highlighted the role of local governments. Cities are on the frontlines of the waste and climate crises, but they are also where many of the solutions can happen. What cities need is strong political support, consistent public investment and policies that make zero waste systems possible at scale.

The press conference will call for climate commitments to translate into implementation, with policies and financing that prioritize prevention over disposal.

COP31 runs from 9 to 20 November in Antalya.