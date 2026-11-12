Nyeri: Man sentenced to 20yrs in jail for defiling minor

A Nyeri Court has sentenced a 26-year-old man to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of defiling a 13-year-old girl in Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County.

The accused was sentenced on 12th November 2026, by the Mukurwe-ini Magistrate’s Court, after being found guilty on 5th November 2026 after prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The accused was charged with defilement contrary to Section 8(1), as read with Section 8(3), of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The court heard that the accused worked as a farmhand for the victim’s uncle and lived within the family homestead.

The offence came to light on 14th August 2025, after the girl’s family raised concerns over her frequent unexplained absences. She was eventually traced at the accused’s house, where he found her seated on a bed after the accused opened the door. He immediately alerted the family, prompting police intervention.

The victim was taken to Mukurwe-ini Hospital for examination. During the trial, she testified that she had engaged in sexual intercourse with the accused. Medical evidence corroborated her account, with examinations revealing genital bruising and laboratory analysis detecting spermatozoa.

Prosecution also presented the victim’s birth certificate, confirming she was 13 years old when the offence occurred. Additional evidence included testimony from the investigating officer and a sketch plan of the scene.

Although the accused denied the allegations, the court found his defence insufficient against the consistent and corroborated prosecution evidence.

The court rejected attempts to resolve the matter through family reconciliation, emphasising that a child’s apparent consent cannot justify defilement. It further held that offences against children are public crimes, not subject to private settlements.

The court found that the prosecution had proved the child’s age, penetration and identification of the perpetrator beyond reasonable doubt.

It subsequently convicted the accused under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code and sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment.

The court also directed the Sub-County Children’s Officer to monitor the victim’s welfare and facilitate necessary counselling and support.

Prosecution was led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Elizabeth Waruguru and Prosecution Counsel Sarah Nanyama Kitui.