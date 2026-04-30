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Court backs NLC decision on Makuyu historical land claim

Environment and Land Court finds National Land Commission acted within mandate and followed due process in historical land injustice determination

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
2 Min Read

The Environment and Land Court in Murang’a has dismissed a judicial review application by Kakuzi PLC that sought to overturn recommendations issued by the National Land Commission (NLC) on a long-standing historical land injustice claim in Makuyu.

In its ruling, the court affirmed the legality and procedural fairness of the NLC’s decision dated 14 November 2025, which directed that approximately 3,200 acres of land be surrendered for the settlement of claimants under the Kakuzi Division Development Association (KDDA). The Commission had determined that portions of Kakuzi PLC’s land should be allocated to KDDA members and three additional claimant groups for resettlement purposes.

Justice Maxwell Gicheru held that the NLC acted within its constitutional and statutory mandate in handling the dispute and declined to issue orders restraining the implementation of the Gazette Notice.

“The 1st Respondent (NLC) took time to visit the land, interview the parties, hear their evidence, consider their submissions and conduct further investigations by interviewing the relevant government agencies and individuals. The recommendation was well thought out,” the judge said in his ruling

As a result, the court lifted interim protections that had previously prevented enforcement of the recommendations.

The decision clears the way for the subdivision and allocation of the disputed land to the identified claimants, marking a significant procedural step in the implementation of the restitution process in Murang’a County.

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Although Kakuzi PLC has been granted leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal, the court declined to issue further injunctions that would delay enforcement, effectively allowing the implementation process to proceed while appellate proceedings continue.

KDDA representatives noted that the ruling is a pivotal development in the efforts to address historical land grievances linked to colonial and post-independence land allocation patterns in the region.

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