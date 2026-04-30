AgricultureCounty NewsNEWS

Loitokitok court charges suspect over smuggling of unregistered pesticides from Tanzania

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

A suspect was arraigned before the Loitokitok Law Courts and formally charged with smuggling unregistered pesticides from Tanzania.

Accordung to a statement, the accused was intercepted at the Nkama Police Roadblock while transporting the illicit products to Kimana and Mashuru.

He entered a plea of not guilty and was released on cash bail of KSh 300,000, or alternatively a bond of KSh 500,000 with a surety of equal value.

The Pest Control Products Board (PCPB) has warned traders against dealing in unregistered or smuggled pest control products noting that such acts are a criminal offence, and offenders will be prosecuted and face the full force of the law.

“Any individual found engaging in such activities will be prosecuted and subjected to the full force of the law,” said PCPB.

Mudavadi urges collaborative efforts to enhance access to justice
U.S. aid freeze deepens suffering among Somalia’s internally displaced
EACC arrests four Taita Taveta County officials over Ksh 7M embezzlement
Enhanced relations with Czech to attract investment in Kenya
EACC arraigns Ex-Garissa county official over alleged fake UoN degree
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article The complete reunification of China is unstoppable
- Advertisement -
Latest News
The complete reunification of China is unstoppable
More
Oil jumps to highest price since 2022 after report Trump to be briefed on new Iran options
Business International Business
Inside Spotify’s Feature Mixer event
Entertainment Music
Ruto details education gains, cites hiring surge and funding growth
Local News

You May also Like

Local News

CS Wahome wants individuals occupying public land to vacate immediately

clinical officers strike
Local NewsNEWS

CoG, Clinical Officers union in talks to resolve deadlock

County NewsNEWS

Nomination of Charles Githinji as Consul-General DRC rejected

County NewsNEWS

IDPs from 16 counties seek compensation from Govt

Show More