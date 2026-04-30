Loitokitok court charges suspect over smuggling of unregistered pesticides from Tanzania

A suspect was arraigned before the Loitokitok Law Courts and formally charged with smuggling unregistered pesticides from Tanzania.

Accordung to a statement, the accused was intercepted at the Nkama Police Roadblock while transporting the illicit products to Kimana and Mashuru.

He entered a plea of not guilty and was released on cash bail of KSh 300,000, or alternatively a bond of KSh 500,000 with a surety of equal value.

The Pest Control Products Board (PCPB) has warned traders against dealing in unregistered or smuggled pest control products noting that such acts are a criminal offence, and offenders will be prosecuted and face the full force of the law.

“Any individual found engaging in such activities will be prosecuted and subjected to the full force of the law,” said PCPB.