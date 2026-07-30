CPC leadership charts course for China’s economy in second half of 2026

China’s top leadership has unveiled a comprehensive economic agenda for the second half of 2026, committing to enhanced policy support to stimulate domestic demand, accelerate technological innovation, and sustain high-quality growth despite an increasingly volatile global economic landscape.

The decisions were made by the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee during a meeting held in Beijing on Thursday, chaired by President Xi Jinping, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

The meeting reviewed China’s economic performance during the first half of the year and established priorities for the forthcoming months. It also confirmed that the Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee will convene in Beijing in October.

Leaders acknowledged that China’s economy had continued to foster new growth drivers and improve its structural composition despite escalating external challenges. While recognising the pressures on the economy, they underscored the importance of maintaining confidence, capitalising on new opportunities, and promoting stable, high-quality development.

The meeting advocated for the continued implementation of a more proactive fiscal policy alongside an appropriately accommodative monetary policy, with additional practical measures anticipated to support growth as required.

According to Xinhua, policymakers pledged stronger counter-cyclical adjustments. The measures are aimed at expanding domestic demand, enhancing supply, safeguarding livelihoods, and stimulating market vitality, all while ensuring a robust commencement of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, which spans from 2026 to 2030.

The leadership also placed significant emphasis on future industries and technological innovation.

Officials called for the accelerated development of six major infrastructure networks, strengthened long-term support for fundamental scientific research, deeper implementation of the AI Plus Initiative, and improvements to China’s artificial intelligence governance framework.

Analysts suggest these measures reflect Beijing’s determination to bolster new quality productive forces by integrating technological innovation with industrial development.

China’s economy expanded by 4.7 per cent during the first half of 2026, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on July 15, providing a solid foundation for achieving the country’s annual economic targets and initiating the new five-year development plan.

International institutions have also expressed growing confidence in China’s economic outlook. In its latest World Economic Outlook update, released on 8 July, the International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth forecast for 2026 to 3.0 per cent but raised China’s growth projection to 4.6 per cent. Analysts noted that the contrasting forecasts highlight China’s economic resilience at a time when many economies continue to face global headwinds.

With additional policy support expected in the coming months, economists believe China is positioning itself to sustain stable growth while contributing greater certainty to the global economy through continued innovation, expansion of domestic demand, and high-level opening-up. Further policy measures could follow towards the end of the third quarter once existing initiatives have taken effect.