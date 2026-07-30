Moroccan Embassy marks the Throne Day in Nairobi

Diplomatic leaders gathered at the Embassy of Morocco at a reception to celebrate the Kingdom’s Glorious Throne Day, marking 27 years of King Mohammed VI’s reign.

Hosting the event, Ambassador Abderrazzak Laassel reflected on the significance of the national day, “It is a profound honour to receive you this afternoon, as we celebrate the day that lies at the very heart of the Moroccan nation, Throne Day. Twenty-seven years ago, on the 30th of July 1999, His Majesty King Mohammed VI ascended the throne of His ancestors.”

The ambassador highlighted Morocco’s rapid modern development, from mega-projects like the Tanger Med port to nationwide social welfare reforms, “Yet the true measure of a nation is not steel and solar towers alone. It is people. Development, in the Moroccan vision, must always have a human face.”

Turning to regional politics, Ambassador Laassel thanked Kenya for supporting Morocco’s Autonomy Plan regarding the Moroccan Sahara dispute, “Here tonight, I pay warm tribute to the Republic of Kenya, which has clearly and courageously affirmed the Autonomy Plan as the only sustainable approach to this regional dispute. Kenya’s voice matters, and Morocco has heard it.”

Bilateral relations between Nairobi and Rabat have surged recently following the opening of Kenya’s embassy in Rabat and the signing of over ten cooperation agreements covering agriculture, health, and visa exemptions.