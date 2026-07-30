How digital feedback tools could help stop school fires and strikes

As the country struggles with a fresh wave of school fires, strikes and cases of student unrest, education technology firms are turning to digital solutions that could help schools detect tensions before they escalate into crises.

One such innovation is an anonymous digital feedback platform developed by Robisearch, a Kenyan technology company, which allows students to report concerns ranging from bullying and drug abuse to sexual harassment and threats without revealing their identities.

According to Robisearch founder Robert Manyala, many school crises occur because administrators learn about problems only after they have spiralled out of control.

“The pattern we keep seeing before a school crisis is the same: students knew something was wrong long before the administration did, but there was no safe way for that information to travel upward,” Manyala said in an interview.

“Our digital suggestion box exists to close that gap and give students a channel to flag a problem the moment it starts, not after it has already become a fire, a strike or a riot,” he added.

The innovation comes against the backdrop of a worrying trend of school unrest in Kenya over the years.

In 2016 alone, dozens of secondary schools across the country were affected by arson attacks, resulting in the destruction of dormitories and classrooms worth millions of shillings.

More recently, being the Utumishi fire that claimed 16 innocent lives, schools have continued to battle cases of indiscipline, bullying, drug abuse and violent protests.

Education experts have often linked such incidents to poor communication between students and school administrators, arguing that learners may fear victimisation if they report misconduct through traditional channels.

Manyala argues that existing mechanisms, such as physical suggestion boxes and prefect systems, have limitations because students often worry that their handwriting may be recognised or that fellow students could expose them.

“A physical box can be watched, a note can be recognised by handwriting and a prefect is part of the same social hierarchy the complaint may be about. Students end up censoring themselves,” he said.

He explained that the cloud-based platform allows students to submit complaints anonymously through a mobile phone or a shared school device without attaching their names, phone numbers or other identifying information.

“The system does not capture details that can be traced back to an individual student. Reports go directly to a secure administrative dashboard and only authorised officers can access them,” Manyala said.

Complaints involving bullying, sexual harassment, abuse, threats and drug use are automatically categorised as urgent and flagged for immediate action.

“Every report is time-stamped and logged digitally, which means serious complaints cannot simply disappear or be ignored,” he said.

Unlike traditional reporting systems, the platform allows principals and designated administrators to monitor student concerns in real time, even when they are away from school.

Because the system is cloud-based, school heads can securely log in from any location and review submissions as they come in.

Access is restricted to a small number of authorised personnel to protect sensitive information.

Mr Manyala, however, cautions that technology alone cannot solve the problem of school unrest.

“This is not a replacement for counsellors, student leaders, parents or guidance teachers. It is an early-warning tool that ensures the right people receive information before problems escalate,” he said.

He noted that schools using the system have reported that issues such as bullying and safety concerns are now reaching administrators faster, allowing interventions to be made before situations worsen.

Although Robisearch declined to disclose specific cases to protect the identities of students and schools involved, the company says the platform has already been deployed in several institutions in Kenya as part of its broader school management solutions.

Education stakeholders have repeatedly called for stronger counselling programmes, better communication channels and increased parental involvement to address unrest in schools.

As schools increasingly adopt technology to improve learning and administration, digital feedback platforms may offer an additional tool in the fight against indiscipline and violence.

For schools worried about costs or misuse, Manyala insists that the price of prevention is far lower than the cost of rebuilding classrooms, replacing burnt property or dealing with the consequences of a tragedy.

“The goal is simple: to shorten the time between a student knowing that something is wrong and an adult with authority knowing about it,” he said.