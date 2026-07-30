Government announces new hefty rewards for junior medalists

The government has unveiled a new reward program for junior athletes who represent the country in major international sports events.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya made this announcement Yesterday while sending off Team Kenya to the 21st World Athletics Under-20 Championships, scheduled to take place in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on the 5th and 6th of next month.

From the Oregon event onwards, athletes who win a gold medal will receive KSh 2 million, silver medalists will earn KSh 1.5 million, and those securing bronze will be awarded KSh 1 million.



Kenya will send a team of 23 athletes, comprising 12 boys and 11 girls, who have been training at a residential camp in Kasarani since the beginning of this month.

They are scheduled to depart on 1st and 2nd August.

Kenya will aim to better its 2024 performance in Lima, Peru, where it finished 5th with a total of 7 medals: 3 gold,3 silver and a bronze.