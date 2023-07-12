CS Murkomen condemns Nairobi Expressway vandalism

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary has condemned the destruction of public infrastructure witnessed during Wednesday’s protests.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Murkomen said he had forwarded a request to the DCI for investigations to ensure those responsible are brought to book.

According to Murkomen, most of the perpetrators were captured on CCTV and by media covering the demonstrations.

The CS said such acts of violence and lawness will no longer be tolerated and especially public property that has be built with tax payers money.

“Going forward, organisers of demonstrations must guarantee that their supporters will not repeat such acts of lawlessness failure to which they will be held personally responsible for losses incurred through theft, vandalism, and the destruction of public infrastructure and property,” he said.

Earlier during the day, the Nairobi Expressway temporarily suspended services after a section of the road was vandalised by protestors taking part in Wednesday’s demonstrations.

The Moja Expressway Company announced that it had halted services at Mlolongo, Syokimau and SGR Toll Stations.

“We regret to inform you that a section of the Nairobi Expressway toll services have been temporarily halted at Mlolongo, Syokimau and SGR Toll Stations due to the ongoing demonstrations”, the company said in a statement.

