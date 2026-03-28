CS Ruku assures Isiolo residents of quality public services amid bandit crackdown

The Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, has assured residents of Isiolo County of the government’s firm commitment to protecting lives and property, as well as delivering efficient public services.

Speaking at Jesus of Power Resurrection Ministries in Ngaremara, Isiolo North, Ruku stated that the government is determined to eliminate banditry in the affected regions.

He emphasised that the government led by President William Ruto and his deputy, Kithure Kindiki, has both the capacity and resolve to end the menace.

“The government has the power and the will to crush bandits within the next three months,” said Ruku.

His remarks followed concerns raised by local leaders who criticized statements by some politicians accused of profiling entire communities instead of targeting criminal elements behind the attacks.

Ruku noted that areas such as Isiolo, Laikipia County, and Meru County, which have been gazetted as disturbed, will continue to experience intensified security operations, including military interventions aimed at flushing out bandits.

He blamed the criminals for widespread suffering, citing frequent attacks and livestock theft.

The CS called on residents to support security agencies by sharing information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.

On political matters, the CS urged leaders and residents from the Mt Kenya region to remain united and avoid divisive rhetoric. He accused some leaders from the western part of the region of fueling disunity.

Ruku specifically criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of disrespecting Deputy President Kindiki.

He said mutual respect among leaders was essential, noting that Kindiki had maintained decorum during Gachagua’s tenure.

CS Ruku further argued that Gachagua’s impeachment by Parliament reflected a lack of leadership qualities.

He was accompanied by Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo, Deputy Governor James Lowasa, Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal, and Isiolo Woman Representative Mumina Bonaya, alongside several MCAs and local leaders. The leaders reiterated their support for the Kenya Kwanza administration and its bid for a second term.