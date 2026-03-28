Local NewsNEWS

15 killed in Nyeri-Nyahururu highway road accident

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

At least 15 people have been killed in a road accident after a lorry rammed into a matatu near Dedan Kimathi University along Nyeri–Nyahururu highway.

According to the police, the accident occured after a matatu belonging a lorry ferrying logs veered off the road and collided with a matatu belonging to Nyekicha Sacco Saturday evening.

Following the accident, President William Ruto has mourned the 15 accident victims affirming that the national and county governments will support all the affected.

“Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims of the road accident that occurred this evening near Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri County. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured,” PresidentRuto mourned.

“The national government, in conjunction with the county government of Nyeri, is engaging with the affected families and will provide all necessary support during this difficult time. Pole sana,” he noted.

On his part the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki conveyed his condolences message even as he urged drivers to observe safety precautions at all times.

PS Mang’eni advocates for digital solutions to boost agricultural growth among MSMEs
President Ruto challenges KEMSA to achieve 100 pc Order Fill Rate
Pope meets Zelensky after inauguration Mass
Kenya’s sanitary waste crisis: An environmental emergency we can’t ignore

“Saddened by reports of the loss of 15 people in a tragic road crash near Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri County.Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and our hope is for the quick recovery of the injured,” DP said.

“Drivers, observe safety precautions. Any time you are on the road, remember your own life, the lives of your passengers and those of other road users, are in your hands,” he urged.

 

More to follow….

Wamatangi rallies Mt Kenya leaders behind DPs unity call
Ex-senator Perdue confirmed as US ambassador to China
Four killed in deadly clan conflicts in Tana River
The Gambia reiterates support for Morocco’s Sovereignty over Sahara
We will develop every part of Kenya, says DP Kindiki
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CS Ruku assures Isiolo residents of quality public services amid bandit crackdown
- Advertisement -
Latest News
CS Ruku assures Isiolo residents of quality public services amid bandit crackdown
Local News NEWS
Unfazed Kenya vows to bounce back in Africa Wheel chair basketball championship in Angola
Basketball Sports
Athletics: Sprinter Samuel Chege bullish ahead of season opener in Uganda
Athletics Sports
Raising Thinkers, Not Test Takers: Parenting for the Age of AI
OPINIONS

You May also Like

International News

Book of Xi’s discourses on Chinese modernization published in English, bilingual versions

International News

US military aircraft with eight aboard crashes off Japan island

Milorad Dodik
International News

Wanted Bosnian Serb leader visits Hungary’s Orban

Local News

East Africa is ripe for AU Chairmanship – Mudavadi

Show More