15 killed in Nyeri-Nyahururu highway road accident

At least 15 people have been killed in a road accident after a lorry rammed into a matatu near Dedan Kimathi University along Nyeri–Nyahururu highway.

According to the police, the accident occured after a matatu belonging a lorry ferrying logs veered off the road and collided with a matatu belonging to Nyekicha Sacco Saturday evening.

Following the accident, President William Ruto has mourned the 15 accident victims affirming that the national and county governments will support all the affected.

“Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims of the road accident that occurred this evening near Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri County. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured,” PresidentRuto mourned.

“The national government, in conjunction with the county government of Nyeri, is engaging with the affected families and will provide all necessary support during this difficult time. Pole sana,” he noted.

On his part the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki conveyed his condolences message even as he urged drivers to observe safety precautions at all times.

“Saddened by reports of the loss of 15 people in a tragic road crash near Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri County.Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and our hope is for the quick recovery of the injured,” DP said.

“Drivers, observe safety precautions. Any time you are on the road, remember your own life, the lives of your passengers and those of other road users, are in your hands,” he urged.

More to follow….