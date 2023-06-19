CS Tuya explores partnership opportunities in ecosystem restoration

Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya Monday explored opportunities for partnership in ecosystem restoration including wetlands with the Director of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF), Juliette Biao Koudenoukpo.

The Ministry has prioritized restoration of wetlands as part of the Government’s flagship programme to raise Kenya’s tree cover to 30pc by 2032 through the 15 billion national tree growing programme.

Also discussed between the CS and her guest was the participation of UNFF in the September 4th-6th Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi.

Elsewhere, the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) CEO Joseph Ng’ang’a Monday led an ACS delegation to Ethiopia for a meeting with the Africa Union Commission (AUC) officials led by Senior Policy Officer, Leah Wanambwa at AUC headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The ACS and AUC team discussed preparations for the inaugural Heads of State and Governments meeting that will be co-hosted by Kenya and AUC in Nairobi from September 4th to 6th in Nairobi, alongside the 2023 annual Africa Climate Week.

Also discussed was the ACS’s concept note which among other provisions, outlines the theme, key agenda, objectives and expected outcomes from the high-level Conference, to be packaged in a declaration.