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CSs Murkomen, Joho call for peace and unity in the county

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

Political leaders have called upon Kenyans to uphold unity and promote peaceful co-existence through sports.

The leaders led Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, alongside his Mining counterpart Hassan Joho, spoke on Saturday after gracing the first edition of the Cheraa Unity Cup under the OKM Foundation in Cherang’any Sub-County.

The two leaders noted that the country abounds with sports talent that needs to be developed.

“Every community has a star waiting to be discovered. Sports tournaments at the community level help to bring out these talents, promote cohesion, and steer the youth away from negative behaviours,” said CS Murkomen.

CS Joho congratulated CS Murkomen for the initiative and urged other leaders to support sports development, saying it was a critical way of creating jobs.

“Football initiatives like the Cheraa Unity Cup help to steer youth away from alcohol and drug abuse,” he said.

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Men and women competed in volleyball and football, which culminated in today’s finals.

The highlight of the day was the thrilling contest between Kapsara FC and Sibanga FC, that had to be settled at extra time in favour of Sibanga FC.

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