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PS Oluga calls for integrated, sustainable HIV response at global CQUIN meeting

Dr. Oluga reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ending AIDS by 2030 and building an integrated, equitable and sustainable health system.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read

The government has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to transforming its HIV response, calling for a shift towards integrated, sustainable and domestically driven systems.

Speaking while opening the 2026 HIV Coverage, Quality and Impact Network High-Level Meeting in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga, said Kenya is making steady progress towards ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, with about 1.4 million people living with HIV and the country nearing the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets.

The PS however cautioned that these gains remain fragile.

The PS who was speaking on behalf of the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Aden Duale, challenged stakeholders to move beyond vertical HIV programmes and adopt integrated, people centred care that addresses broader health needs, including maternal and child health, tuberculosis and non communicable diseases.

He noted that Kenya is already embedding HIV services across community, primary and referral levels to improve continuity, efficiency and dignity in care.

The meeting brought together over 260 participants from more than 20 countries to discuss the future of the global HIV response.

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Dr Oluga said investments in laboratory systems, data infrastructure and community platforms under the HIV response should now be leveraged to strengthen the wider health system.

He added that these efforts are aligned with Universal Health Coverage reforms aimed at improving financing, workforce capacity, service delivery and reducing reliance on external support.

While acknowledging the role of partners such as PEPFAR, the Global Fund and ICAP at Columbia University, he emphasised the need for greater domestic ownership and sustainable financing.

Further the PS called for renewed focus on equity, urging action to address stigma, discrimination and barriers to access, particularly among adolescents, young women and key populations.

Dr. Oluga reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ending AIDS by 2030 and building an integrated, equitable and sustainable health system.

The meeting was attended by Dr Andrew Mulwa, Head of the National AIDS and STI Control Programme, representatives of the United States Government, ICAP at Columbia University, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other partners and delegates.

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