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President Ruto arrives in Azerbaijan for World Urban Forum

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

President William Ruto has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, to attend the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum.

Kenya was invited to the forum in recognition of its leadership and success in affordable housing and sustainable urban development.

On arrival, the President and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto were received by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence Industry, Mr Vuqar Mustafayev, and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Mr Sultan Hajiyev.

On the sidelines of the forum, President Ruto will hold bilateral engagements with Heads of State and investors to strengthen cooperation in energy, ICT and infrastructure development while expanding markets for Kenyan agricultural exports.

This includes bilateral talks with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan to strengthen relations between the two countries.

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