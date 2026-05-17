MKU signs landmark deal with Chinese college and ICT company

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has taken a major step in expanding its international academic and industry footprint following the signing of a transformative trilateral cooperation agreement with a telecommunications institution and an information technology corporation of China.

The Kenyan institution signed the deal with Zhejiang Post and Telecommunication College (ZPTC) and Nanjing Zhongxing Xinyada Information Technology Co., Ltd. (Xinyada) in China.

The high-level signing ceremony, held at Zhejiang Post and Telecommunication College in May 2026, marked a new era of collaboration focused on digital education, vocational excellence, industry-academia integration and China-Africa sustainable development.

The event brought together distinguished academic leaders, corporate executives and institutional representatives from the three organizations, underscoring a shared commitment to shaping globally competitive digital talent.

Speaking during the ceremony, MKU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi emphasised the significance of the partnership in advancing digital transformation, innovation and sustainable growth across Africa.

The Vice Chancellor said the collaboration builds upon the strong foundation established in September 2024, when Xinyada first partnered with MKU. The friendship has since evolved into a broader consortium involving multiple higher education institutions in China.

“What began as a partnership between two institutions has rapidly grown into a consortium of global partners committed to driving digital growth, skills development, and innovation across Africa,” said, Prof JAGANYI .

He added that the partnership aligns with MKU’s strategic role as the United Nations Academic Impact Hub Chair for Sustainable Development Goal 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) for the period 2025–2030.

Under the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the three institutions will collaborate in several strategic areas, including development of international professional and vocational standards as well as digital curriculum and resource development.

The agreement opens doors for joint talent training programmes, student and staff exchange opportunities, internship and employment pathways and cloud computing platform development.

It also creates opportunities for the promotion of the China-Africa Skills Supermarket project as well as joint advancement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These initiatives are designed to strengthen digital capacity, bridge skills gaps, and prepare future-ready professionals capable of thriving in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

A major milestone of the partnership includes Xinyada’s establishment of a Cloud Computing Facility at the university which is expected to significantly enhance MKU’s technological infrastructure while positioning the institution as a leading hub for digital innovation, cloud technology training and advanced ICT capacity building in Africa.

The trilateral partnership represents a model framework for integrating education with industry needs, ensuring that graduates are equipped with practical competencies that respond to emerging global technological demands.

The ceremony concluded with optimism and renewed commitment from all parties to foster long-term cooperation that will yield measurable educational, economic and social benefits.

Through this strategic alliance, MKU continues to demonstrate its dedication to internationalisation, academic excellence, and transformative partnerships that contribute meaningfully to Africa’s digital future. The landmark agreement not only reinforces MKU’s global standing but also affirms its commitment to empowering communities through education, innovation, and strategic international partnerships.

Drone simulation for security and media use

Meanwhile, MKU has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Suzhou Higher Vocational and Technical School, marking a significant expansion of its growing consortium of Chinese partners.

The agreement, signed during the MKU delegation’s visit to China in earlier this month, will see the two institutions collaborate on cutting-edge digital skills training, with a focus on drone simulation technology as a tool for reskilling learners across multiple sectors, including security, journalism, agriculture and disaster management, among others.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, MKU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi reaffirmed the university’s commitment to industry-academia partnerships as catalysts for national and continental development. He said the new collaboration also aligns with MKU’s role as the United Nations Academic Impact Hub Chair for SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) for the 2025–2030 period.

Vice President Zhang Ying of Nanjing Zhongxing XinYaDa Information Technology Co., LTD, a key facilitator of the consortium, also attended the ceremony, highlighting the growing synergy between Chinese vocational institutions and African universities.

The drone simulation programme is expected to equip Kenyan students and professionals with practical, job-ready skills that respond to emerging labour market demands. Areas of application include aerial security surveillance, drone-assisted journalism, precision agriculture, and emergency response.

Prof Jaganyi emphasized MKU’s commitment to the principle of “leaving no one behind” in Africa’s digital transformation journey, adding that the partnership will also support staff and student exchanges, joint promotion of Sustainable Development Goals, and the establishment of cloud computing infrastructure at MKU.

The MoU adds to MKU’s expanding network of Chinese partners, which includes Nanjing Zhongxing XinYaDa, Hebei Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Technology, and Nanjing Vocational College of Information Technology, all part of a growing China-Africa skills consortium.

“We believe this collaboration will create the necessary synergy to bring about digital growth across the African continent,” said the MKU Vice Chancellor.