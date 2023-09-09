EACC probe reveals graft in four ASAL counties

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak says the Commission has received and processed 231 allegations of corruption and irregular procurement in four counties.

This follows concerns of deep-rooted corruption in the arid and semi-arid counties of Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit and Samburu.

Speaking when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Twalib said the Commission has prioritized 67 high-impact cases in the listed four counties that have been completed or are at various advanced stages of investigation.

In a statement released to the newrooms, the CEO said the Commissions Case Prioritization Strategy entails prioritization of cases involving high-profile personalities, huge amounts of public money and public interest.

EACC was invited by the Committee to present a status report on corruption investigations it has undertaken in the four counties, including the number of investigations, findings, files recommended to the DPP, cases prosecuted and a specific report on the EACC findings in the investigation of alleged fraud involving Ksh62M in the procurement of a fire engine by the county government of Marsabit.