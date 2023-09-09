Stars win a boost to players confidence ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Firat says

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat says the 2-1 win against Qatar helped the side transition and experiment with its style of play. The team arrived in Nairobi on Friday night.

‘’we played well what we did well was also changed how we play from behind how we open the game how we changed the sides so Qatar had nearly no chance of pressing against us, we did all their pressing’’ remarked Firat.

Firat said the emphatic win gave Kenyans who reside in Qatar and attended the clash in droves a confidence boost.

‘’ Am happy that they got proud cause they got self confidence because I know how its how to live like a foreigner in another country so now they have something which might even change their lives because they will now step out with courage’’

Michael Olunga said the win against Qatar who are the reigning Asian champions is an indication of an existence of a good squad that’s determined to grind out a result saying that playing of such friendly matches will give the squad an edge ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

‘’We have a good number of players who are new as well as the upcoming ones, so we just have to continue playing the friendly matches so that when the orld Cup qualifiers begin we will be ready’’, Said Olunga.

Kenya beat Qatar 2-1 with Joseph Okumu and Amos Nondi scoring in each half to hand Kenya the friendly win at Al Janoub Stadium. Kenya is set to play South Sudan Tuesday next week in the second friendly encounter.

Kenya is using the ties to get in shape ahead of the World Cup qualifiers set to begin in November.Kenya will face Ivory Coast, Seychelles,Gabon,Gambia and Burundi in group F.