Dairy farmers decry delayed milk payment by N-KCC

Dairy farmers in Murang’a have cited delayed payment from cooperative societies as the major challenge crippling the sector forcing them to sell their milk to private companies.

This comes even as the government tries to put in place measures to stabilize the sector by mitigating costs related to dairy production and strengthening Kenya’s dairy value chain.

Speaking in Murang’a, the farmers affiliated to the new Kenya Cooperative Creameries Corporation revealed that the latter had not paid for the milk delivered to them for the last three months forcing them to opt for private companies.

David Kirika Mwangi a dairy farmer observes that he opted to sell his milk privately after a series of delayed payments.

“Milk cooperatives will not only pay meagerly but will also delay the payments and that affects production because you have to feed your cow,” said Mwangi.

The farmer urged the government to particularly focus on subsidizing the price of raw materials for animal feeds.

This, he says, is the major challenge in dairy farming .

“The prices are exorbitant , materials like cotton seed, sunflower, cobra and even the cost of producing maize which is the main ingredient in making feeds like maize germ and dairy meal is too high,” he added.

He observed that with reduced cost of farm inputs farmers will be able to produce enough maize to make silage which can be stored to cushion during the drought seasons .

“That way we will never have a milk shortage in our country like we are experiencing currently ”he said.

Another farmer Samuel Kimotho from Kamahuha, Maragua echoed similar sentiments saying that the fluctuation of milk prices had forced him to abandon selling his milk to the cooperatives opting for private companies .

“The benefits of being in a cooperative cannot be over emphasized but considering unstable prices and delayed payments, I decided to sell my milk privately,” he said.

Like Mwangi he urged the government to stabilize the sector by ensuring timely payments from the corporation as well as subsidizing the cost of raw materials for feed production .

“That way we as framers will be motivated to pump more into the sector that continues to provide livelihood for thousands of Kenyans,” he opined.

Throwing his full weight behind the matter, Kangema Member of Parliament Peter Kihungi on Wednesday during Deputy Presidents’ tour of Murang’a demanded that the New KCC corporation immediately pay the outstanding debts to the farmers.

“Delayed payments have severely affected the livelihoods of farmers in Mt Kenya region that the government would ln forcing some of them to opt for private companies.

“Our people are hardworking and we must ensure they enjoy the benefits of hard work ,the dairy sector is already challenging and missing payments for months compounds this even further” he retailed.

In a quick rejoinder, deputy president Kithure Kindiki assured the public that the government would look into streamlining the sector so as to strengthen dairy farming by ensuring they receive their dues without fail .

“Moreover, as a government’s intervention to further boost dairy production in the country, we have made available the sexed semen technology at a subsidized rate of Ksh 1000 from Ksh 8000”he said.

The sexed semen technology guarantees a 90% female calves, increasing herd growth, milk production and strengthening dairy value chain by having more heifers.