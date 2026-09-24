Kindiki directs agencies to fast-track flood mitigation works ahead of El Niño

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has directed government agencies to speed up flood mitigation works in Nairobi as the city prepares for the expected El Niño rains.

Kindiki, who chaired a meeting with heads of roads, energy and waterway agencies, said Nairobi requires specific preparedness measures because of its population, infrastructure and other urban dynamics.

The meeting brought together heads of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), Kenya Power and the Nairobi Rivers Commission, alongside representatives of the State Departments for Energy, Roads and Urban Development and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The agencies agreed to expedite ongoing dredging works, drainage opening and clearing, inspection of power transmission lines and other measures intended to reduce the impact of heavy rains.

Residents living in areas considered unsafe have also been urged to comply with relocation directives and move to higher and safer ground where instructed.

The Deputy President said safe grounds have been identified and that any relocation will be temporary, orderly and carried out humanely.

“Residents of Nairobi are assured of the Government’s commitment to mitigate loss or damage and to adhere to public safety directives. Food, non-food and medical support will be provided for any affected persons, and relocation to safe grounds will be done humanely,” said Kindiki.

The expected El Niño rains are forecast to intensify in October, with authorities warning of possible flooding, damage to roads and drainage systems and disruptions to electricity supply in vulnerable areas.