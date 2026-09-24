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BASATA fines Nandy over Miss Universe Tanzania outfit

The council also fined Tanzanian musician Harmonize TSh5 (Ksh. 244,726) over his “Kudos” music video and directed him to stop artistic activities until he complies with its directives.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Tanzanian singer Nandy has been fined TSh3 million (about KSh147,000) by the National Arts Council of Tanzania (BASATA) over an outfit she wore during her performance at the Miss Universe Tanzania 2026 finale.

BASATA said the outfit violated regulations governing artistic performances, citing concerns over decency and the dignity of audiences.

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The singer admitted the offence, removed the performance video from her social media platforms and paid the fine, according to the council.

BASATA said Nandy will continue with her artistic activities but under its supervision.

Nandy performing at Miss Universe Tanzania

The incident occurred during the Miss Universe Tanzania 2026 finale held at Haddypro Hall in Dar es Salaam.

The event’s organiser, Millen Privé & Co. Lifestyle Limited, was also fined TSh3 million over the incident and issued with a stern warning.

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The sanctions were part of a wider enforcement action announced by BASATA on September 22 against artists and event organisers over alleged violations of Tanzania’s artistic regulations.

The council also fined Tanzanian musician Harmonize TSh5 million (Ksh. 244,726) over his “Kudos” music video and directed him to stop artistic activities until he complies with its directives.

BASATA regulates and oversees artistic activities in Tanzania, including compliance with professional and ethical standards in the sector.

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