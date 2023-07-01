Dala Sevens: KCB RFC through to the quarter finals

KCB RFC recorded three straight wins to secure a quarter-finals slot in the opening leg of the National Sevens Circuit at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu County.

The bankers who finished runners up in last seasons circuit, thrashed Mombasa RFC 36-0 in their first fixture before defeating varsity side Masinde Muliro (MMUST) 22-7 in a tightly contested afternoon encounter.

Scrum-half Samuel Asati produced a moment of individual brilliance to hand KCB a 12-7 win over Kenya Harlequin in the team’s last match of the day that sent KCB to the top of pool B with 9 points.

“We did not come here to second guess ourselves; we knew that we wanted to win all our games considering the performance we had last year at the same venue. They boys were dedicated throughout the day’s matches, and we are now looking forward to quarterfinals tomorrow and hopefully go all the way to clinch the trophy,” said Andrew Amonde, KCB Coach.

New signing Edmund Anya registered a Hatrick of tries in his debut match for his new team. Vincent Onyala on the other hand also scored a try for the team after missing action for the past 6 months due to a knee injury.

“I am happy for the win, and I feel fresh again. The boys are in high spirits, and everyone is pushing himself beyond the limits to represent the badge the right way. I am also delighted for my first try after missing the sport I resonate with for the past 6 months. It has not been easy but today is a good day because we can pick on the momentum going into the knockout stages,” noted an ecstatic Onyala.

Dala 7s Groups

Pool A: Menenegai Oilers, Nakuru, Nondescripts, Catholic Monks

Pool B: KCB, Kenya Harlequin, Masinde Muliro, Mombasa

Pool C: Strathmore Leos, Kabras Sugar, Daystar Falcons, Kisumu