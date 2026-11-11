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DCI installs biometric system to speed up police clearance services in Wajir

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has installed a new Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) at Wajir Huduma Centre, reducing the time taken to process Police Clearance Certificates (PCC) from at least 14 working days to less than five minutes.

The new system is part of the DCI’s efforts to decentralise services and use technology to improve access to police services, particularly for residents outside major urban centres.

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“Residents of Wajir County can now access Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) services much faster following the installation of the new Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) at Wajir Huduma Centre,” DCI stated.

Huduma Centre personnel also received practical training on operating the system and assisting applicants to ensure a smooth transition to the upgraded process.

The rollout expands the reach of the DCI’s criminal identification and records management services, allowing Wajir residents to access faster PCC processing without travelling to major urban centres.

Residents have been encouraged to visit Wajir Huduma Centre to apply for the certificates using the new system.

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