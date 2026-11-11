Kenya Railways sets December deadline for Talanta Stadium rail link

Kenya Railways has set December 15, 2026, as the deadline for completing the railway connection to Raila Odinga International Stadium (Talanta) ahead of the January 5, 2027, football match between Bayern Munich and Ajax FC.

The railway link is expected to provide an alternative means of transport for thousands of football fans travelling to the stadium to ease pressure on Nairobi’s roads during the international fixture.

Transport Principal Secretary Mohammed Daghar and Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga inspected the ongoing construction and upgrading works on Tuesday, November 10, as the Government stepped up preparations for the match.

The project involves upgrading the existing Nairobi-Limuru commuter railway line and constructing a connection through Kibera to the new Talanta Sports City stadium.

The works include replacing existing steel sleepers with concrete sleepers to improve track stability, increase durability and reduce maintenance requirements.

Speaking during the inspection, Daghar said the upgraded line will carry approximately 1,500 passengers per trip, with multiple trips planned to accommodate football fans.

“The line will be ready by December 15, 2026. The Government also plans to upgrade other sections of the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service network in a bid to improve mobility,” he said.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga said the improvements will provide Nairobi residents with a more reliable commuter service while making it easier for spectators to access the stadium.

“The upgraded line will make access to the Raila Odinga International Stadium easier while providing an efficient alternative to road transport, particularly during major events,” Mainga said.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport says the upgraded service will operate eight-coach Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour, reducing travel time between Nairobi’s Central Business District and Talanta Commuter Rail Station to approximately 15 minutes.

The railway improvements also include drainage works and other supporting infrastructure intended to improve the safety and efficiency of commuter services.

The January 5 fixture between Bayern Munich and Ajax will mark the official opening of the Raila Odinga International Stadium, which is part of Kenya’s preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.