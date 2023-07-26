DCI intercept four consignments of concealed narcotics at JKIA

Detectives based at the DCI Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have intercepted four consignments that were suspected to have concealed narcotic substances at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The consignments destined for Australia, Guinea Republic and the US were intercepted following intelligence leads.

Three of the consignments had been declared as loincloth while the fourth had been declared as an automobile air conditioner.

The shipment has since been handed over to the government chemist for further analysis.