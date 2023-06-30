All payments for Government services shall progressively be made on one pay bill number 222222.

This according to President William Ruto who Friday during the unveiling of the digitized e-Citizen services, the GavaMkononi App, and Gava Express ordered the closure of all other pay bill numbers that were being used for payments by different government agencies.

He says, in the next 30 days, all other pay bills must be shut down because the government has a problem of some of the pay bills that it cannot even account for.

“The expectations of the governments is that all revenue must go through pay bill 222 222 so that Treasury can have site of every govt service that is paid for. In the next 90 days, all other pay Bills must be shut down.” Said President Ruto.

The President says no government service should be paid in cash in the next 30 days.

Consequently, Ruto noted that ministers, PS´s, MD´s and boards for all ministries, state departments, government agencies, parastatals, should make sure that all services offered to the people of Kenya by their departments and agencies are available on the digital platform by December this year.

“Six months ago, I made a commitment to the people of Kenya that we will have 5,000 government services digitized and available online to the people of Kenya by 30th June this year. I am very happy that today, 5,084 have been digitized, completed and are now available and another 3,500 are digitized halfway.” Said the President.

On Jamhuri Day last year, President Ruto made a promise that 5000 government services would be digitized and made accessible on the E-Citizen platform, to enhance service delivery, increase revenue collection, promote transparency and eliminate corruption.

The Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, last year December announced that more transactions were being migrated to the online payment portal, as the government unveiled a new universal pay bill number, 222222.

The CS noted that the official identifier of citizens shall be one’s National Identity Card number; foreigners shall use an Alien Identity Card number.

Ndung’u further said the digital payments platform is integrated with all available electronic payments platforms in Kenya, including mobile money telephone payment services.