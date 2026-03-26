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DCI sets record straight on robbery suspect’s DP office alleged link

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed claims that a police officer recently arraigned over a robbery with violence incident in Kitengela is attached to the Office of the Deputy President.

According to a post on their official Facebook page, the DCI noted that PC Samuel Gathitu Ng’ang’a, who is stationed at Elwak Police Station, was off duty at the time of the incident.

“He is not part of the Deputy President’s close protection team, contrary to reports circulating in some media outlets,” the post read in part.

Four police officers were presented before the Kajiado Law Courts in connection with the incident involving a Congolese national. 

The other three officers named Police Constables Lincoln Ashioya, Tom Odero Abwoga of Muungano Police Stationand Perminus Muiruri Kamau of DCI Kitengela are accused of jointly committing the offence alongside an accomplice who remains at large.

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The court granted each of the suspects a cash bail of Ksh 50,000 after declining a request by investigators to detain them for 10 days to complete investigations. 

The accused officers were further ordered by the court to report daily at 7:00 p.m. to DCI in Isinya.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on March 23, 2026, when the complainant, Djuma Yasin Mumbele, was travelling from Namanga Border Point to Nairobi. He was allegedly lured by a man identified as Erick, who is still at large, promising to connect him with a buyer for his diamond necklace in Kitengela.

The suspects are accused of stealing a diamond necklace valued at USD 1,905, along with USD 3,000, EUR 300 and Ksh 500. The complainant, who is a Congolese national, sustained neck and back injuries and was treated and discharged in stable condition at Kitengela Level Four Hospital, with the vehicle used in the incident having been recovered and is being held as evidence.

Further investigations have revealed that the officers are also wanted by DCI Embakasi in connection with another robbery case. They were subjected to an identification parade before arraignment, where they were positively identified.

The agency, in conclusion, reiterated its commitment to professionalism and accountability in the National Police Service, emphasising that any officer found to have engaged in criminal conduct will face the full force of the law.

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