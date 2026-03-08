County News

Government reduces TVET fees to boost access

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has said the government has reduced Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority fees from Ksh105,000 to Ksh67,100 per year to promote access for more students.  

Speaking during BaringoTechnical Polytechnic’s first graduation, Ogamba said the reduction will take effect this May after consultations with stakeholders in the TVET sector.

He noted that the new reforms are aimed at improving the sector and making technical education more accessible.

At the same time, the ministry will increase access to scholarships, capitation and loans to cater for as many trainees as possible. He added that delays in funding will be addressed within the next two weeks.

Among the leaders who attended the graduation was Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi, who urged the ministry to send HELB officials to TVET institutions to help students access loans directly within their institutions.

Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie said TVET education is the only way to transform the country, calling on the graduands to play a key role in driving development after completing their studies.

A total of 2,000 graduands graduated from the institution.

