Diplomatic spouses host charity bazaar for vulnerable children

The grand halls of the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel came alive with colour, music and the enticing aromas of international cuisines on Sunday 29th March 2026, as Nairobi’s diplomatic community reunited for a long-awaited cause.

The Spouses of Heads of Mission (SHOM) association hosted its diplomatic charity bazaar, the first since 2023, bringing together 18 missions accredited to Kenya in a shared effort to raise funds for vulnerable children in the country.

The SHOM serves as a bridge between Nairobi’s large international community and the social needs of its host nation Kenya, which is home to over 100 foreign missions and international organisations, one of the highest concentrations on the African continent.

According to the organizers, Sunday’s event sought to turn diplomatic goodwill into direct support for Kenyan children.

Olga Astier, spouse of Swiss Special Ambassador for the Horn of Africa, said the funds raised would go towards charitable projects.

“We have identified two projects in support of vulnerable Kenyan children that we intend to channel the funds raised through this initiative to,” said, Astier who also serves as co-president of SHOM alongside Loubna Laassel, the spouse of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco.

For attendees, the bazaar was as much a celebration as it was a fundraiser. Missions from Belgium, Cameroun, Djibouti, Greece, Jordan, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Philippines, Senegal, South Korea, Switzerland and Tunisia set up vibrant cultural stalls showcasing artisanal goods, traditional crafts, spices, textiles and culinary delicacies from their home countries. For many Nairobi residents in attendance, it offered a rare, immersive passport to the world without leaving the city.

The cultural displays were matched by equally compelling performances.

India’s delegation presented a vibrant traditional dance, its elaborate costumes and rhythmic footwork drawing sustained applause from the crowd.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan also wowed attendees with a traditional dance as the Embassy of Phillipines presented songs from the country while the Embassy of Korea delivered a K-Pop performance.

Indonesia, meanwhile, offered a captivating showcase of Pencak Silat, an ancient martial art that has been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

For Indonesian Pencak Silat champion Aisha Fatiya, the occasion was a personal highlight. “As an athlete, this is a great opportunity for me to showcase this unique Indonesian sport to Kenyans,” she said.

The revival of the bazaar after a two-year break was warmly received, with organizers noting that the funds raised “surpassed expectations”.

“We are glad to have this event back after such a long time,” said Hager Benyoussef, spouse of the Ambassador of Tunisia in Kenya. “It has been a great success.”

Beyond the festivities, Sunday’s gathering carried a deeper message: that Nairobi’s growing international community is committed to giving back to the city and country that hosts it.