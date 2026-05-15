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PS Oluga visits Lions SightFirst hospital to strengthen partnerships

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
The discussions focused on specialised eye care services and improving healthcare delivery

Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga Friday visited Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital in Loresho, Nairobi, to strengthen collaboration between the Ministry of Health and private healthcare institutions.

The discussions focused on specialised eye care services and improving healthcare delivery as part of the government’s sustained efforts to advance Universal Health Coverage.

The partnerships highlight the important complementary role played by private healthcare providers in supporting access to quality and efficient health services across the country.

The PS was received by Dr Manila Dodhia, Dr Samson Ndegwa, and Ms Rizwana Peerbhoy.

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