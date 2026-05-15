IEBC, Interior Ministry boost election readiness

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, development partners, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure peaceful, transparent, credible, and inclusive elections.

Speaking during a consultative meeting held in Nairobi on Friday with the Interior Ministry, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon emphasized that the success of the 2027 General Election will largely depend on how effectively institutions coordinate and collaborate ahead of the elections.

“Today’s engagement is both timely and necessary. Elections are not the responsibility of a single institution. Successful elections require strong coordination, continuous consultation, and mutual support among institutions charged with safeguarding democracy, peace, security, and the rule of law,” he said.

The Chairperson thanked the Interior Ministry for its support during the recently concluded Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration drive, as well as the by-elections conducted peacefully on Thursday, May 14.

While addressing the meeting, the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, assured the Commission of the Ministry’s commitment to continuous collaboration and consultation to ensure that the 2027 General Election (#2027GE) is credible, peaceful, and reflective of the fundamental principles of good governance.

The engagement held Friday focused on strengthening collaboration, particularly in the area of issuance of national identification cards, election security preparedness and conflict management and peacebuilding.