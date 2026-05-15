Technology

TECHNO rolls out its AI ecosystem in Kenya to support digital inclusion

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

TECNO has introduced artificial intelligence enabled mobile tools aimed at supporting digital literacy, education, communication and small businesses in Kenya.

The global smartphone maker says the AI ecosystem is built around practical needs in the African markets, where the smartphone has become a crucial tools in day to day life.

TECNO AI enables users to complete daily tasks such as voice-led assistance, translation, document scanning, improved photography, education support, health information reminders, content creation and small business organisation.

“Digital progress must reach ordinary citizens,” said Elvis Ndekwe TECNO AI product operations head.

Additionally, the AI is able to help businesses with bookkeeping, content creation, and mobile money integrated financial summaries to boost micro-enterprise productivity.

Learners can also access summaries of complex documents and YouTube videos into concise study notes for students while its health feature provides functions such as voice-led health guidance and skin-tone accurate diagnostic.

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The firm says the AI is designed to support features that can work on the device where possible, helping users in different parts of the country benefit from smarter technology.

“TECNO AI is about making the smartphone more helpful for students, parents, entrepreneurs, workers and communities across Kenya,” added Ndekwe.

The ecosystem also comes with local language support making it easier to use through voice, camera and familiar phone behavior.

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