DP Gachagua presides over release of funds for Inua Jamii

The government has released Ksh16.7 billion to over one million beneficiaries of Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme.

The funds will cover for the months of November 2022 to June 2023, which are in arrears.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said on Wednesday that the National Treasury had released a sum of Ksh16,725,856 for disbursement to 1,072,226 beneficiaries.

Each beneficiary will receive Ksh16,000 and the amount will be paid in two tranches. The beneficiaries of the money include orphans and vulnerable children, elderly persons and persons living with severe disabilities.

Stating that the government is committed to support the most vulnerable Kenyans, Gachagua said the kitty will be expanded in the supplementary budget to increase the number of beneficiaries to 2.5 million in the next two years.

“We continue to implement the Cash Transfer programme popularly known as Inua Jamii which provides bi-monthly stipend to cushion beneficiaries from poverty and vulnerabilities. This is aimed at improving their livelihoods,” said Gachagua.

He spoke at his official residence in Karen. He was accompanied by various government officials led by the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore.

The Deputy President said that another Ksh11,185,000 will be paid as a top-up for beneficiaries under the Nutrition Improvement Through Cash and Health Education (NICHE), complementary programme.

This makes the total amount for both programmes to add up to Ksh16,737,041,000.

He said the funds will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Each beneficiary will receive Ksh16,000 to be paid in two tranches in June and July 2023 being payment for four cycles. The payment will commence on June 28, 2023 through the six government contracted banks, said Gachagua.

In each cycle the government will release Ksh4,184,260,500.

“NICHE project combines social protection, nutrition and child protection aspects in programming. The project is being piloted in five arid and semi-arid land counties of Kitui, Kilifi, Marsabit and West Pokot. NICHE tragets Inua Jamii and hunger safety net programme households with children between 0-36 months and pregnant mothers,” said the Deputy President.

He explained that currently the project is supporting 8,656 households and each beneficiary will receive Ksh 4,000 as a top to the regular cash transfer.

Gachagua added that the Cabinet has approved a memorandum directing the National Treasury to be releasing money meant for Inua Jamii timely and predictable manner with effect from June 1, 2023.