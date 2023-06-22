KPL title fight down to the wire

The 2022/23 FKF Premier League champion will have to wait until the final match day, on Sunday, June 25, 2023, to be crowned.

In Wednesday’s matches,record winners Gor Mahia suffered a 3-2 loss against a hard-fighting Kakamega Homeboyz at the MISC Kasarani, maintaining their position at the top of the league with 67 points.

However,holders Tusker’s 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers leaves the Brewers just one point behind Gor Mahia, creating a nail-biting finish to the season.

While Gor Mahia and Tusker battle it out for the top spot, Nzoia Sugar’s hopes of clinching the championship have been dashed after a 2-0 defeat by KCB at the Sudi Stadium. Despite their efforts, they are now out of the race.

Meanwhile, Mathare United’s fate has been sealed as they face relegation to the 2023/24 FKF National Super League after a 1-1 draw against Ulinzi Stars.

Wazito’s 1-0 win over Bidco United in Thika now means they will be in the promotion playoff.

In the final matchday, Gor Mahia will face Nairobi City Stars at MISC Kasarani, knowing that a victory will secure their claim to the coveted championship title.

Meanwhile, Tusker will travel to Mumias to battle Vihiga Bullets, seeking a win to keep their title hopes alive