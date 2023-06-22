Harnessing waste yogurt containers as planters

Have you ever wondered what happens to your yogurt containers once you’ve finished enjoying your tasty treat?

Along Kenyatta Road, we had the opportunity to visit Hydroponics Enterprise, where we met Leah Ladona tending to her farm. Leah, a hydroponic expert and agronomist, is among the few urban farmers championing for climate justice and taking action for a more sustainable future.

“Many people believe that hydroponic farming is expensive,” Leah explained, “but we have taken a cost-friendly approach while promoting environmental sustainability. We collaborate with residential caretakers to separate yogurt containers from other waste during disposal.”

Leah’s innovative approach demonstrates her commitment to addressing environmental challenges. In this type of farming, plants are grown in yogurt containers filled with pumice, serving as the growing medium. The containers are then placed in PVC pipes, which function as a system to supply water from a reservoir to each plant and back to the reservoir.

In recent years, climate change has resulted in unpredictable rainfall patterns. As a consequence, hydroponic farming has emerged as a sustainable approach to ensure food security. It offers several advantages, including increased yields, longer harvesting periods, resilience against climate change impacts, and the ability to cultivate crops in areas with limited arable land.

Leah highlighted, “Instead of waiting for one or two months for a plant to yield, with hydroponic farming, the yield can be achieved in as little as two weeks. This not only saves a significant amount of time but also allows farmers to meet the demands of a consistent market by supplying produce almost every day.”

Furthermore, hydroponic farming minimizes soil pollution, water pollution, and environmental degradation. By eliminating the need for traditional soil-based agriculture, it contributes to a greener and more sustainable environment. The utilization of waste yogurt containers as planters showcases the ingenuity and resourcefulness of urban farmers like Leah in their commitment to cultivating positive change.

Let’s join hands in embracing hydroponic farming and its potential to revolutionize our agricultural practices. By adopting innovative and environmentally conscious approaches like this, we can pave the way towards a greener, more sustainable future.

By Pollet Kang’oe